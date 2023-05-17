Konnan Comments On Current AEW Title-Holder Getting “Stale”

Konnan likes to keep it real.

On the latest installment of his “Keepin It 100” podcast, the Mexican pro wrestling legend sounded off on his thoughts on AEW’s TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill getting stale.

“She should be a way bigger star,” K-Dawg said. “I’ve never really seen her in a feud. Taya’s [Valkyrie] the only one, and Taya kind of looked dumb in that finish, ‘Oh I forgot I can’t put my finish on her and then she rolled me up,’ that was brutal.”

Konnan continued, “I almost feel like they’re thinking is, ‘Let’s put the belt on her because with that look she’s money. Yeah, but now that money look is three years old, it’s not new anymore. You’ve got to do something with her or it will get stale like what is happening.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Keeping It 100” podcast with Konnan by visiting Spotify.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.