Konnan Criticizes Hit Row, Doesn’t Believe They Are Ready for the WWE Main Roster

During an episode of his “Keepin’ it 100” podcast, Konnan expressed his belief that things with Hit Row on WWE SmackDown are simply not working out.

“They’re overdoing it trying to act cool and they don’t come off as genuine,” Konnan said. “They feel forced. His [Top Dolla] gear is wack, he’s kind of clumsy. He needs a lot of work, and I don’t know why they’re investing so much time in him. Maybe they’re trying to make a return on his investment and see if they can get him over. Right now, they’re not over, and bro, I felt really bad when he did that thing because you know that’s embarrassing as f**k, and then he tried to play it off. He walked off and the other girl tried to play it off. I’m like, ‘Nah, motherf**ker, you f**ked up.”

He went on to say that they aren’t ready for the main roster.

