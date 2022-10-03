Konnan Explains the Issues He Had With Saraya’s AEW Dynamite Promo

Not everyone within the pro wrestling industry was particularly impressed with the AEW Dynamite debut of Saraya-Jade Bevis.

In fact, there were some who felt there were multiple things she did during her initial television appearance for All Elite Wrestling that outright negatively portrayed and potentially even affected the current AEW status of Jamie Hayter and AEW Women’s Interim Champion Toni Storm.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the latest installment of the Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan podcast where the show-host and Mexican pro wrestling legend sounded off on this topic with his thoughts.

Says he likes Saraya but wasn’t a fan of her first promo in AEW: “I like Paige personally because I know her, I like her professionally, I’ve always liked her but this was way too long and I thought it was kind of unprofessional to say ‘Don’t wrap me up, I’ll stop when I want’ because if that was a shoot, you just said it into someone’s segment, okay? Way too much Saraya, because afterwards, she was on commentary, no need for the lumberjacks, okay? And I’ve said this before, I think the star now is Hayter, and what do they do? They have Willow run her off, like really? She goes ‘I am the revolution’ that was really more like revolting.’”

On what he didn’t like about how Saraya put over Toni Storm: “When she actually said, ‘Toni Storm is being utilized to her full potential’ some people booed. I think people see what I’ve said. She doesn’t work the crowd, she’s not charismatic, she doesn’t take command of the ring, she doesn’t act like a star albeit she’s a good worker and good looking.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Keepin It 100 with Konnan” podcast via the video embedded below.



