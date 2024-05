Konnan recently took to an episode of his “Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan” podcast to talk about a number of topics including why he thinks AEW shouldn’t go head-to-head with WWE after Netflix move.

Konnan said, “I think they should not run head-to-head against WWE, even if they’re on Netflix, they’re just gonna get spanked again. They [WWE] got a better product.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.