Konnan Gives His Thoughts On Logan Paul vs. Ricochet At SummerSlam

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet goes down tonight at WWE SummerSlam 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

Ahead of tonight’s show, Konnan spoke on his “Keepin’ It 100″ podcast about the highly-anticipated showdown between the two high-flyers.

“Ricochet and him are gonna have a banger,” Konnan stated. “Because Logan Paul wants to show out — he’s very athletic.”

Konnan continued, “And Ricochet is even more athletic than he is, and he also knows they [WWE management] are pushing him — finally — so he’s not gonna f**k this up. And Logan Paul — he doesn’t f**k anything up. He always brings it!”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.