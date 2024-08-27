Konnan On Darby Allin: “He Is The Most Believable In The Ring”

Konnan recently took to an episode of his “Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan” podcast to talk about a number of topics including Darby Allin.

Konnan said, “Darby is, out of all the young guys [like] HOOK, [Wheeler] Yuta, Daniel Garcia, he’s the best. He’s the most believable in how he talks and the most believable in the ring. I thought this was a really good promo.”

On Allin leaving a good impression on him:

“When I was talking to him in AEW, you know how they say that a lot of guys don’t listen to advice? [Allin] was listening,” Konnan said. “He was going ‘You have a point, you’re right.’ He was listening, so I think he’s the type of guy that goes around and sits under the learning trees of guys that know what they’re doing because he’s so far advanced than any of the young guys, [such as] Jack Perry, in every aspect.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.