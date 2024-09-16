Konnan On What He Saw In Ricochet In Lucha Underground Compared To WWE

Konnan recently took to an episode of his “Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan” podcast to talk about a number of topics including AEW star Ricochet.

Konnan said, “I said it back then and I’ll say it now, after Rey Mysterio, there was nobody to me that was as good as Ricochet was. Afterwards we used to have these parties in L.A. at the hotel, and bro, all the girls, all of them wanted to be with him. He was super cool, he dressed good, he danced good, like I told you, reminded me a lot of Chris Brown. He had that type of swag.”

On Ricochet in WWE compared to Lucha Underground:

“[WWE] are very hands-on, and I never saw the Ricochet I saw on Lucha Underground. I never saw the Ricochet that I saw in Tijuana.”

