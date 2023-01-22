Konnan Praises Dominik Mysterio’s New Prison Hard Persona

Konnan, Dominik Mysterio’s godfather, recently spoke with WrestlingInc for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Konnan said he is a fan of “Prison Hard Dom.”

Mysterio’s persona has gained new depth since being detained (in storyline) during the Christmas season after unexpectedly showing up at his grandparents’ home.

“Prison Hard Dom,” Konnan said. “Yeah, he was in jail. He was in jail for a whole day. Or a holding cell. Don’t mess with him.”

Dominik is “killing it” in the role, according to Konnan.

“I love what they’re doing with him. You know, he was kind of getting stale with [his father] Rey [Mysterio] and they really like that. They started up the show on ‘Raw’ with them and the Bloodline, which was really good. And everything they’ve given him to do, I think he’s done to perfection, so I’m really happy for him.”