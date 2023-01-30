Konnan Praises Rey Mysterio’s WWE Storyline With Karrion Kross

Konnan recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he talked about Rey Mysterio’s storyline with Karrion Kross. Here are the highlights:

The feud:

“Yeah. Well, Rey’s got a great segment coming up with somebody that… [Karrion Kross is] very polarizing. A lot of people may not like him because they’re into, ‘Everybody has to have great wrestling matches.’ And they don’t understand, characters get over more than wrestling matches. I can tell you that as a booker. And this guy’s a great character. I mean, he’s a guy that I could see in Hollywood.

“So I think the verbiage we saw between them on SmackDown was really good, especially [because] Rey never cusses, and they had to bleep him out, because he said, ‘I’m tired of this bulls**t.’ Originally, the line was, ‘I’m tired of this nonsense,’ which would’ve done him no favors and wouldn’t have gotten a pop. But when he said bulls**t, it got a pop. And on top of that, it gave it credence and more seriousness. And I think him and Kevin [Kross] are going to kill it. I worked a lot with Kevin in AAA, so I know what a hard worker he is, how ambitious he is, and Rey’s just a perfectionist.”

Mysterio:

“The great thing about Rey… And bro, believe me, not because he’s my best friend and because Dominik’s my godson, because when they mess up, I bury them too, okay?… So at his age, you got to think about it. Right now, there’s no Undertaker, there’s no Shawn Michaels, there’s no Chris Jericho. He’s the living legend on that show right now. And at that age, he can still go toe-to-toe. I saw him not too long ago go toe-to-toe with Ricochet. It wasn’t like Ricochet had to carry him … No, bro. He goes out there and he does work, and I think him and Kevin are going to have some really good matches. And there already seems to be really good chemistry through them. So I’m happy because I’ve worked a lot with both.”