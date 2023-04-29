Konnan Recalls WCW Stars ‘Taking Liberties’ With Mexican Wrestlers In The Company

Konnan recently spoke on his podcast, “Keepin’ It 100,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including some of the Mexican talent getting stiffed by some wrestlers in WCW:

“I do remember that he (Chris Adams) was taking liberties with them and you know, they were just learning the style and they really didn’t know what’s going on. I went in there and I think I stiffed him a couple of times. You’d have to watch the match. I didn’t have many with Chris Adams and see what happened, but I do remember at the end he did tell me in the dressing what was my problem? I said, ‘The same problem you have with these guys. You’re fu**ing taking liberties on them, so what’s up?’ There was another time where I almost fought one of the Armstrongs. I don’t know which if it was Scott or the other guy because they were also, I thought, taking liberties on the Mexican wrestlers and I believe maybe Robbie Brookside was part of that whole thing because I remember getting in his face and Regal was super mad, but that’s how it was back then. I mean, people always taking liberties on other people and you had to stand up for yourself, so that’s how it was.”

His thoughts on Dusty Rhodes:

“I actually went to see him in the Miami Beach Convention Center when I was a kid because he was like the idol of Miami, bro. I mean, you could put him up there with anybody, the Dolphins, I mean, that’s how hot that guy was. When I met him, I definitely marked out. When we worked in TNA, it was very weird bro because we would talk and he was not honest with me which really hurt me. I was like, wow really dude? The other thing was that he didn’t know half the people’s name on the roster. I’m like, you’re the booker, dude. He also, which I thought was a very successful little group, 3LK, me, Ron Killings, and BG James, he came in and he broke that up. I just thought, why are you breaking up a good thing? He brought in Billy Gunn, and then he wanted Billy Gunn and Road Dogg to be a team. There was no reason for it.”

