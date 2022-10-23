Konnan Says Bayley is Being Held Down by Her Damage CTRL Stablemates

Since their alliance was established at SummerSlam in July, Triple H has made a concerted effort to push Damage CTRL. Bayley is pursuing the RAW Women’s Championship, which is currently held by Bianca Belair. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are currently held by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

During an episode of his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan discussed the group and mentioned that, in his opinion, Bayley is being held back by the group as a whole.

Konnan said, “They invest a lot of time on these girls [Damage CTRL], and Dakota Kai has zero personality. She’s got that Mike Pence personality which is absolutely none. When she talks, she’s cricket inside the tumbleweeds. There’s nothing there, and these two girls have dragged Bayley down. They did nothing to that [make] me wanna see them.”

You can listen to the complete show below:



