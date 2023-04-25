Konnan Says He Was Initially Only Given Three Minutes For His Rey Mysterio Speech At The WWE HOF

Konnan said the following during a Captain’s Corner virtual signing regarding his WWE Hall of Fame speech about Rey Mysterio:

“So in the (WWE) Hall of Fame speech, they were like, ‘Oh yeah, you only have three minutes.’ I go, ‘Bro, how am I supposed to put over a guy who had a 35, 30-year career in three minutes?’ So I went and I told Rey (Mysterio), I go, ‘Bro, they’re only giving me three minutes.’ He goes, ‘F*ck that. Take all the time you need.’ Rey’s awesome.

And they can’t complain because from what everybody says, it was a really good speech. When I came out, I didn’t know that all the wrestlers were on stage. So I first come out and the first guy I see which I didn’t even know was gonna be there and he’s my brother just like Ron Killings is, X-Pac. So I see X-Pac and I’m like, ‘What the f*ck is this?’ And then I go, ‘Alright.’ I start seeing all these wrestlers and then at the end of the stage is Hunter with Cody (Rhodes) and I kind of got nervous and I was like, f*ck man. Here are all my peers, you know, and what if I f*ck up in front of them? And so I got a little bit nervous and so I went up and I did my sh*t. Then when I went up, the very first guy that stopped me was Hunter and he was, ‘Oh man, that was incredible’ and Cody came over to me, he goes, ‘Bro, that was really touching’ and I was like, ‘Wow. Really?’ I didn’t think it was anything special. I just thought it was good and then the whole weekend, L.A. Knight stopped me, Sheamus stopped me and Nattie Neidhart… Kevin Kross and, ‘Bro, that was incredible. I had goosebumps’ and Damian Priest told me that — this cracked me up — he goes, ‘I was so excited, I wanted to stand up and applaud but I’m a heel.’ That was funny. Good guy, very respectful.”

You can check out the complete appearance below:



