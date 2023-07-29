Konnan Says Tony Khan Should Ban MJF From Mentioning WWE

Who do you think is better — MJF or Grayson Waller?

If Konnan had his choice, he’d pick MJF to be the new top star in WWE over the rising Australian star.

K-Dawg mentioned this on his “Keepin’ It 100″ podcast, while also talking about how Tony Khan should ban MJF from mentioning WWE on AEW television.

“First about, the guy [fan] was saying people getting tired of him talking about WWE, That’s Tony’s fault, you should tell him not to say it anymore,” Konnan said. “If he signed a contract then he is gonna stay there. He’s probably thinking, ‘oh this is getting heat’. But I think I feel the same way, quit bringing it up all the time.”

Konnan continued, “I know that it got heat at the beginning but now it’s kinda worn out. And here’s another thing, I like Grayson Waller, if I had to choose between Grayson Waller and MJF, I’d get MJF.”

Check out the complete episode at Apple.com. H/T to SportsKeeda.com for transcribing the above quotes.