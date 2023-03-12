Konnan Set To Induct Rey Mysterio Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

Rey Mysterio will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by a major wrestling star and one of the most influential names in pro wrestling history.

According to Dave Meltzer, Konnan will do the honors for Rey the night before WrestleMania. Meltzer stated that this was done at Rey’s request and with the company’s approval.

Konnan was the obvious choice because the two have been friends for decades, dating back to Rey’s early days in the wrestling business. The two were paired together in WCW.

This could be Konnan’s first appearance at a major WWE event. Konnan wrestled briefly as Max Moon in non-televised matches in 1992, but those matches were never aired, and he left the company before the character made his TV debut, which was played by Paul Diamond.

In 2018, Rey said the following to Bill Apter about how Konnan helped him:

“It doesn’t matter how good you are at what you do, sometimes if you don’t have the right person with that right connection to open up doors for you, it’ll be hard for you to succeed, and Konnan, what he did, I owe him my life for opening doors for me.”

This induction may pave the way for Konnan, who is currently experiencing serious health issues, to be inducted by WWE at a later date.

