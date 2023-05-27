Konnan Slams Tony Khan For Failing To Properly Elevate Talent In AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has received significant fan backlash on multiple occasions due to poor booking decisions and failure to develop legitimate main event stars.

This week on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan criticized Khan for failing to properly elevate talent in AEW.

Highlights from the podcast are included below:

AEW mishandling talents such as Ricky Starks:

“It could be heat. By the same token, and you know we’ve said this millions of times, probably other 10 guys that are in Ricky Starks’ position where they mishandled them.”

Tony Khan not learning how to elevate AEW talents:

“The thing is, everything’s hard if you don’t know how to do it. Like, I know how to elevate characters, right? But it’s weird to me that Tony, who is a mega, mega fan…that he didn’t learn how to elevate people, you know? And so, that’s kind of a head-scratcher for me.”

