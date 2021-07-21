Konnan Speaks Out On Real Life Split Within The nWo, Two Different Factions

Konnan discussed a wide range of topics on his Keepin It 100% podcast including the split between the NWO and how the storyline should’ve ended.

The real life split within the NWO that led to NWO Black and White and NWO Wolfpack: “I was backstage so I can tell you first hand. There was a power struggle to get Eric Bishoff’s ear. There was Hall and Nash, and then there was Hogan. It seemed at the end of the day, Eric would always listen to Hogan. That really started the downfall of, to me, of that whole storyline, and even the company, because there was so much tension behind the scenes. Scott Hall, who I thought was brilliant at coming up with ideas, was no longer coming up with ideas, and was drinking. The worst part is they were starting to shoot on each other. If you go back and look at the old interviews, Hogan was shooting on Nash. Nash was shooting on Hogan. Nash was shooting on Kevin Sullivan. Roddy Piper was shooting. It was a power struggle for money and for ideas. At the end of the idea, Eric hitched his boat to Hogan, and not to Hall and Nash. To tell you the truth, I’m going to tell you something you won’t believe.

His opinion of The NWO: “When I was in WCW at that time, I never thought that I could hate something I love so much. I just hated being there so I wasn’t even paying attention anymore. I was literally just going there, getting paid, and leaving. I just thought that there was so much they could have done there.”