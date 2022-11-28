Konnan Talks About His Health Problems, Reveals Wrestling Fans Offered to Donate Their Kidneys

Konnan revealed last week on the “Keepin’ It 100” podcast that his health has deteriorated because he requires a new kidney.

On the most recent podcast, he claims that after speaking about his health problems last week, several fans approached him and offered to donate their kidneys to him.

Konnan stated, “I don’t really like to talk about myself or make myself the victim or poor guy or, you know, that’s not me. But something really nice happened, man. I had a lot of candidates say, ‘Hey, I will donate a kidney to you.’ I’m very touched. I haven’t gotten back to anybody yet. But I will. And somebody’s gonna save my life, bro. You know, and that’s a beautiful thing. So it restores my faith in humanity, which I have very little left in it.”

Konnan went on to thank everyone who had reached out to him, and he admitted that he hadn’t slept much in the last five or six months due to the stress of his renal problems.

He said, “I want to thank all the people that offer this. It’s a beautiful thing. And, you know, so one of the things that I was having a problem with and I don’t know if I told you about, I haven’t slept like in five or six months. Literally, I’ve slept an hour a day, two hours a day. I stay up 50 hours straight. And I found that the reason was is because I was so stressed out that I couldn’t find a kidney. And the last few days, I’ve slept three hours, three hours to me is gold.”

Konnan also stated that it has been difficult for him to perform the podcast due to his health, and that he went to Juarez for a TV taping and became quite ill. He claimed that after he crossed the border, his face and hands became frozen and he couldn’t move, that he had pneumonia “not too long ago,” and that he had to go to the emergency department on Thanksgiving in Juarez. He stated that he will return to begin dialysis.

You can listen to the complete podcast below: