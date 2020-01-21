Konnan Talks About Recent Incident With Psicosis II

During his recent podcast, Konnan talked about the recent incident with Psicosis II (not the original who worked in WCW) outside the Impact Wrestling tapings in Mexico City. Konnan mentioned that he felt Psicosis II worked too stiff and that was how the beef between them started. The two of them exchanged words on social media which led to Psicosis II confronting Konnan:

“Now I see he’s with other guys, so I’m kinda looking around and thinking, ‘bro, is this guy gonna actually jump me here with these guys?’ While I’m kinda looking out of my peripheral and I’m trying to defuse the situation, he slaps me,” Konnan explains. “I’m thinking real quick for that split second, ‘bro, if I hit him, I KNOW I’m gonna get jumped.’ I just know I am, I just feel it.”

“If we would’ve been one-on-one, I would’ve punched the sh*t out of him,” he continued. “I’m thinking in that moment, let me get out of here so I can get into the dressing room and I can get everyone out.”