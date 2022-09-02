Konnan Thinks Thunder Rosa is Being Punished by AEW, if He’d Be an AEW Producer

Konnan discussed Thunder Rosa’s injury situation on the latest “Keeping It 100” podcast. Rosa claims she has a back injury, but Konnan claims she told him privately that she had a torn ACL. Rosa stated on Busted Open Radio that she was having difficulty moving due to a back injury.

Regarding Thunder Rosa’s injury, Konnan said:

“I actually asked her. I said, ‘Yo, why would you tell me that it’s your knee when it’s your back?’ She said, ‘Oh, I thought I told you it was my back.’ I go, ‘No, you told me it was your fu**king knee. Why would you say that?’ It’s either your knee or your back. There is no confusing it.’ That’s like me telling you, ‘Yea, I’m not going to show up because I have an eye infection’, and then I go, ‘No, what I really meant is my knee.’ The conspiracy guy in me felt like maybe, and I can be absolutely wrong, that maybe for having problems backstage, they sat her down and said, ‘Say you’re injured.’ But, she can also be injured.”

Konnan on if he would work for Tony Khan as a producer:

“When AEW first started, I asked Jericho if they were hiring writers, I’d be interested because I wrote a lot of stuff for The Lucha Brothers, for Jack and Angelico, I worked a lot with LAX, and I wanted to write for them. He told me they weren’t using writers, so I never brought it up again. Then Cody asked me if I wanted to manage LAX. I said, of course, but they ended up with Jericho. Then for a while, there was talk of me managing Andrade, The Lucha Brothers, or Jack and Angelico and that never materialized. Now, I’ve never talked to Tony and never will about working there because I never want him to think our friendship is predicated on me being employed. Sometimes I wish he wasn’t the owner so I could chop it up with him because he’s actually very funny and we like a lot of the same things. If he wants me, he knows where to find me.”

