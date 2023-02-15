Konnan to Miro: “Worry About Your Career That Seems to Be the Bigger Joke Here”

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WCW star Konnan told Konosuke Takeshita to “stick to your nationality” after he hit a frog splash in honor of Eddie Guerrero on AEW Dynamite.

AEW star Miro responded to Konnan, tweeting, “I bet you all that konnan, or whatever his name was, can’t last 10 sec with Takeshita.”

Konnan and Miro continued to trade public messages via Twitter:

Konnan: “it was a joke, cant believe u got worked..like im actually going to be mad, its sarcasm..listen to the show instead of being an echo chamber…#Rube”

Miro: “I wasn’t joking”

Konnan: “not sure why u inserted yourself into this convo esp after I told u it was a joke..did u listen to the show?, prob not..that Takeshita could take me wow what a brave take esp at this stage of my life..why don’t u worry about your career that seems to be the bigger joke here”

Miro: “Get well , brother. We all can be redeemed”

Konnan: “Dude, real talk. Was not a fan of the angry gamer but A fan of your last gimmick kick ass Miro w/fire promos. Hope 2 see that again. Plus not a good look 2 be Beefin’ 4 fans amusement for either of us. #allgood”

You can check out the tweets below:

it was a joke, cant believe u got worked..like im actually going to be mad, its sarcasm..listen to the show instead of being an echo chamber…#Rube — Konnan (@Konnan5150) February 15, 2023

not sure why u inserted yourself into this convo esp after I told u it was a joke..did u listen to the show?, prob not..that Takeshita could take me wow what a brave take esp at this stage of my life..why don't u worry about your career that seems to be the bigger joke here — Konnan (@Konnan5150) February 15, 2023