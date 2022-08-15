Konosuke Takeshita Addresses Report That WWE is Interested in Signing Him

Konosuke Takeshita, a well-known international wrestler, recently finished a tour of the United States that includes several contests with AEW. The following is a translation of what Takeshita posted on Twitter regarding the encounter in Japanese.

“32 matches. Of those, 29 were single matches (!?) It was four months that I grew so much that I felt like I was in the Room of Spirit and Time! It is a miracle that there were no injuries or flight troubles! Thank god for wrestling.”

WWE “is looking for a big Japanese guy as we speak,” according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, and Takeshita “is exactly what they’re looking for,” he said on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Takeshita discussed the matter with Cultaholic.com after PROGRESS Wrestling’s event in Newcastle, United Kingdom.

He said, “To be honest, now I’m not interested in WWE. My next goal is more fights in AEW I hope. So I have to go to back to Japan in August and September. Maybe, not decided yet, I hope I go back to America in October. Then if I stay in the US I can come to the UK more times. From Japan to the UK is so far but US to UK is maybe seven hours. It’s possible.”

