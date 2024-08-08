Konosuke Takeshita Discusses His Relationship With Shinsuke Nakamura And G1 Climax

AEW star Konosuke Takeshita spoke with Tokyo Sports on a number of topics, including his G1 Climax run.

Takeshita said, “I am often told, ‘Do it for your own sake,’ and ‘Don’t be nice. I always keep that in mind when I fight. That’s why I can’t play even one half-hearted or lukewarm match in this official G1 tournament. The mentors are watching me. I think my mentor would not be happy to see me win, but would say, ‘You deserve to win. They would say, ‘You deserve to win. In order for me to be on the same level as my mentor someday, I absolutely have to go through the G1. I will go there without hesitation.”

On his relationship with WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura:

“Isn’t he the top of the top as a Japanese player? In terms of achievements and influence. I am probably the closest to him as a Japanese wrestler, and I have met and talked with him many times, and he has said to me, ‘The future is Take-chan. It’s a heavy cross to bear, but more than anything, it’s my confidence.”