Konosuke Takeshita Signs With AEW, Added To AEW Full Gear “Zero Hour” Pre-Show

Konosuke Takeshita is “#AllElite.”

The CEO of Cinnabon had a smile put on his face today as Tony Khan announced via social media that Konosuke Takeshita has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Konosuke Takeshita returned to AEW on the last episode of AEW Rampage teaming with the legendary Jun Akiyama as they defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz.

Takeshita made his AEW debut back in April 2021 and became a fan favorite competing in matches against top AEW stars including Jon Moxley, Adam Page, and Claudio Castagnoli.

Konosuke Takeshita is also signed to Japan’s DDT Pro and it is unclear how this will affect his current status with DDT Pro. Terms of Takeshita AEW contract were not disclosed.

On a lighter note, Takeshita became a huge fan of Cinnabon while he was in the US during his last tour.

Center of the roll Cinnabon. I have been infatuated with it since I met lt. I'm crazy

— Konosuke Takeshita 竹下幸之介 (@Takesoup) May 19, 2022

Additionally, the AEW and ROH President revealed that Takeshita will be appearing on the “Zero Hour” pre-show leading into the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey tonight.

“It’s official,” Khan began in a tweet announcing the news, which included the customary ‘_____ is #AllElite’ graphic. “Congratulations Konosuke Takeshita, you are All Elite!”

Khan added, “After signing his AEW contract [and] winning again last night on Friday Night AEW Rampage on TNT, we’ll hear from Konosuke Takeshita on AEW Zero Hour moments before the annual AEW Full Gear [pay-per-view] LIVE worldwide TONIGHT!”