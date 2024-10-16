Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mascara Dorada For International Title Set For AEW Dynamite

“The Alpha” will be defending his newly won AEW International Championship this evening.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mascara Dorada for the AEW International title will be taking place as part of tonight’s post-WrestleDream 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS at 8/7c from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

Additionally, tonight’s show will feature the following matches and segments:

* Adam Cole Returns

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush

* Jay White vs. Christian Cage

* Jon Moxley appears and ‘nobody is safe’

* TBS Title: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Queen Aminata

* The Elite vs. The Conglomeration

* FTR vs. Bryan Keith & Big Bill

* AEW International Title: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Mascara Dorada

