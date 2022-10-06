Konosuke Takeshita Will Be Returning to AEW Very Soon

The executives at Cinnabon will be very happy to hear that one of their biggest fans Konosuke Takeshita is expected to return to AEW very soon. The DDT Pro Wrestling star had a very successful run during his first venture into AEW. Takeshita was one of AEW’s breakout stars in 2022. He had a number of high profile matches while in AEW against Jon Moxley, Adam Page and Claudio Castagnoli all of which led him to becoming a fan favorite in the promotion.

As per the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Takeshita is expected back in AEW within the next few weeks.

As of this writing, there is no indication if he will be signing any type of contract to wrestle full time or exclusively in the US for AEW. He is currently signed to DDT Pro Wrestling in Japan and has worked for that promotion since 2012.