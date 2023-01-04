KOPW 2023 Title Match Revealed for NJPW New Year Dash

The Provisional KOPW 2023 Title will be decided in a four-way match at Thursday’s NJPW New Year Dash event.

Shingo Takagi, SHO, Great-O-Khan, and Toru Yano won the annual New Japan Ranbo battle royal as the final four at tonight’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. SHO accidentally eliminated El Phantasmo during the finish while Takagi and Phantasmo were fighting on the apron. Great-O-Khan walked away with the KOPW 2023 belt after the match.

The first Provisional 2023 KOPW Champion will now be decided at Thursday’s NJPW New Year Dash event between Great-O-Khan, SHO, Takagi, and Yano. As of this year, the trophy has been replaced by a physical title belt.

Takagi won the 2022 KOPW Championship after defeating Taichi in a Last Man Standing Lumberjack match in December.

The NJPW New Year Dash event on Thursday will be held in a mystery format, with the rest of the card revealed as the show progresses. The event will take place at Tokyo’s Ota City General Gymnasium.