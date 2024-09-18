Kota Ibushi Set To Compete At GLEAT Show Next Month

By
James Hetfield
-

GLEAT announced that AEW star Kota Ibushi will compete at their October 6th show, but there is no word yet on who Ibushi will be facing.

Ibushi returned to in-ring action from an injury in an exhibition match at GLEAT’s show in July. He is still under contract with AEW and will return to the company with Kenny Omega soon.

 

