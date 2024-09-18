Kota Ibushi Set To Compete At GLEAT Show Next Month

GLEAT announced that AEW star Kota Ibushi will compete at their October 6th show, but there is no word yet on who Ibushi will be facing.
Ibushi returned to in-ring action from an injury in an exhibition match at GLEAT’s show in July. He is still under contract with AEW and will return to the company with Kenny Omega soon.
約3年ぶりとなる
エディオンアリーナ大阪へ
参戦決定
飯伏幸太の心は燃えている──
📅10.6(日) 開場16:00 開始17:00
🏟️エディオンアリーナ大阪 第1競技場
GLEAT VER.MEGA in OSAKAhttps://t.co/7g7hMFcA97
🎫前売券絶賛販売中⚡️https://t.co/y6RybKvtOf… pic.twitter.com/tQKZnpdP7l
