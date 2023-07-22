Kris Statlander Explains Why She Began Using Sign Language On AEW TV

What’s with Kris Statlander and the sign language?

The TBS Women’s Champion of All Elite Wrestling recently appeared as a guest on High Spots Sign It Live for an interview, during which she revealed why she does sign language on AEW TV.

“I just thought it would be cool and different,” she said. “I’m not fluent in it, but I do know some basic sentences and stuff.”

Statlander continued, “I just thought it would be something different and you don’t see it often. That’s really all there is to it. I don’t know anyone that is deaf. I didn’t really have a reason to learn it.”

Check out the complete interview at Facebook.com, or via the video embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.