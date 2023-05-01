Kris Statlander Looking In Great Shape As She Works On Her In-Ring AEW Return

Kris Statlander appears to be on the verge of returning to the ring after knee surgery several months ago.

The timetable for her return at the time was 6-8 months, which means she could be back at any time if her injury rehab went well. Statlander revealed in August that she had knee surgery after injuring herself while filming AEW Dark. Her knee problems began after she tore her ACL in 2020.

“Welp. One knee fixed, one to go,” Statlander stated in a tweet on August 11. “After the first knee injury I came back stronger and better than ever so it’s all over for you all when I come back from this one. I’m sorry to let you all [down] once again. I’ll be back bigger, more powerful, and more than a woman.”

Statlander has been backstage at AEW shows for months, according to Dr. Britt Baker during an interview on Busted Open Radio. Baker stated, “Kris Statlander has had her knees blown out for over a year now, and she’s there, I think every single week.”

Statlander has been working hard, as evidenced by the video below, and she appears to be in great shape.