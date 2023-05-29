Kris Statlander On Her Recovery From Injury And Winning The AEW TBS Title At Double Or Nothing

Kris Statlander defeated Jade Cargill in an open challenge match to become the new TBS champion, as seen on the 2023 AEW Double or Nothing PPV.

Statlander discussed her injury recovery during the post-PPV media scrum.

She said, “I would say the timetable went about as expected. I think a lot of people were — I had mentioned that it was six to eight months of recovery, but people were forgetting that it was six to eight months post-op. But it’s a very long process, it takes a long time for these injuries to heal, but it gives you a lot of time to mentally prepare to come back and do something as crazy as this. So a lot of ups and downs on a recovery like this, a lot of self-doubt. But then sometimes you get moments like this, nights like tonight, and it makes it all worth it.”

Statlander said the following about her goals as champion:

“I would say, aim for the stars and hopefully I could have a reign as long as [Jade Cargill’s]. And if that doesn’t happen, I just want it to be fulfilling not just for me, but for the company, for the fans. I want everything I do to mean something. And it’s — I don’t wanna say it’s been a long time coming, but I had to blow out two knees to get here. And a lot of times in recovering from injuries like that and just seeing a lot of people thinking that ACL tears are a death sentence to a career. But knowing that they aren’t anymore, it — it gets to you. And you know, I’ve said ‘a lot of self-doubt’ a lot of times, but I’m going to prove not only to everyone that I do deserve to be a champion, but I’m going to also take the time to prove to myself that I deserve to be one.”

