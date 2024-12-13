Kris Statlander Reflects On Challenging Match Against Mercedes Moné

AEW star Kris Statlander spoke with 70 Sports Media on a number of topics, including her recent match against TBS Champion Mercedes Moné.

Statlander said, “Definitely one of my most difficult challenges and obviously I did not walk away with the win, so there’s still a lot to learn from that. I don’t even think necessarily the length of a match has anything to do with how good it is. I think we were able to tell a story and we were able to captivate an audience in a way that I guess people are saying has never been done before.”

On being proud of her performance:

“I am just genuinely proud to have been able to put on that performance and I’m proud to have hung in there with one of the best in the world. Hopefully next time it happens, I’m able to come out on top and prove that I am also one of the best in the world.”

