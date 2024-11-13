Kris Statlander Reflects On Punching Orange Cassidy: ‘I Do Have Some Regrets’

AEW star Kris Statlander spoke with Ring The Belle on a number of topics, including how she regrets punching fellow AEW star Orange Cassidy on the June 5 episode of Dynamite.

Statlander said, “I do have some regrets, I will admit. I don’t think he deserved it because he had been my best friend for so long. I think a lot of things were just really getting to me where it’s like, Best Friends had broken up, Willow was getting a lot more spotlight over me and I was letting everything get to me and I was taking it out on the wrong people. I don’t know if there’s ever a chance for reconciliation, but, if there were to be, I’d be very grateful because I admire and respect Orange so much.”

You can check out Statlander’s comments in the video below.

