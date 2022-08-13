Kris Statlander Set for Surgery After Suffering Knee Injury

AEW star Kris Statlander shared a workout video a few days after admitting she had another knee injury and that she would require surgery.

She mentioned having fully torn her ACL and lateral meniscus in the video clip. In order to keep as much strength as possible, Statlander did a workout.

She did not reveal a specific date for her procedure. The video was shot a week after she sustained the injury while working a match against Sierra on the August 5th episode of Dark. She landed incorrectly on her right leg in that match after being hit by a big boot.

This comes after she missed several months of action in June 2020 due to a ruptured left ACL.

Statlander wrote the following with her video:

“We don’t skip leg days even with a blown out knee.

Instagram removed the original so let’s see if I can remember what I wrote.

Going slightly off program here but the main focus now is maintaining as much strength as possible to lessen post op atrophy. If you want to yell at me for pushing my self while injured remember it’s free to mind your business. I’m taking extra precautions to make sure I’m stable through all movements, using lighter weights with every rep controlled, making sure I don’t reach any uncomfortable ROM or recreate any pain. Most will take a time like this to lose sight of their goals, and I’m sure I’ll reflect on what could’ve been had I not been injured. But I know my moment in my wrestling career will come, not yet, but soon. I’ll come back stronger than before just like last time. It’s not a setback unless you allow it to be.”

It’s never good to suffer this kind of injury, but for her, it couldn’t have come at a worse moment due to plans for her to receive a significant push.

We hope she makes a full and quick recovery.