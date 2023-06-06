Kris Statlander Talks About What She Learned About Herself During AEW Absence

What did Kris Statlander learn during her lengthy absence from All Elite Wrestling?

This was one of the topics the TBS Women’s Champion touched on during her recent appearance on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

“There’s a lot of things that you learn when you’re out with such an extensive injury,” she said. “You learn a lot about yourself and how much wrestling means to you, and how much it sucks when something that you love gets taken away from you. But then you also kind of learn to take a step back and watch as a fan, and you see how people react to things, and you see how everything is happening as a whole, and you try to find a way to work back into things and see where you fit.”

Statlander continued, “Wrestling always evolves and changes, and you kind of look to see how you can make yourself fit into where the product will be when you return. It was a lot more internal soul-searching that you learn about with an injury as opposed to just more moves or anything. You gotta start over and make sure that just you can still do what you used to do once you recover from an injury.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.