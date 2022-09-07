Kris Statlander Undergoes Surgery (Photo)

AEW star Kris Statlander revealed on her Instagram Stories that she had knee surgery on Wednesday.

Her ACL and lateral meniscus were completely torn. It happened on the Dark episode of August 5th, when she worked a match against Sierra. In that match, she landed incorrectly on her right leg after colliding with a big boot.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Statlander was set to receive a significant boost in the coming months. Her recovery from surgery will keep her out of commission until February to April 2023.

Statlander has had two serious knee injuries and surgeries since making her AEW debut in June 2020, the first being a torn left ACL that kept her out of action for several months.

Below is the photo uploaded to Statlander’s Instagram Story: