Kris Statlander Wants Saraya For TBS Title Defense At AEW ALL IN At Wembley Stadium

In a perfect world, Saraya stands across the ring from Kris Statlander inside Wembley Stadium in London, England later this summer.

The TBS Women’s Champion recently spoke in an interview with Nick Hausman about how she would like to defend her title against The Outcasts member at the upcoming mega-AEW premium live event in August.

“But yeah, if I get the chance to wrestle Saraya at Wembley,” she began. “I think that would be an amazing thing. I would love to absolutely do that.”

She continued, “That’s a lot of pressure, you know. She’s the hometown hero, but I’m the champion. So it’s like, ‘Oh, no,’ but I think it would be so much fun. I’d be willing to wrestle anybody at that show, but yeah, I never even thought of that as a possibility. I think that would be so so cool, though.”

