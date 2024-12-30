Kurrgan Reveals How Much He Was Getting Paid During His Time In Memphis

Former WWE star Kurrgan (Robert Maillet) appeared on Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, where he discussed various topics, including working in Memphis.

Kurrgan said, “Memphis was interesting because it was, ‘Oh, you’ll be there a month.’ A month turned to two, then three, then four. There were no guarantees. We could have got let go at any time and sent home. At that time, there is no internet connection or Skype.”

On how much he was getting paid at the time:

“I think I was getting paid $500 a week or something. Then, plus the shows. $40 a night for shows for Jerry Lawler.”

