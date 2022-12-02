Kurt Angle Addresses Possibly Returning to the Ring, Says a Tag Team Match Is Possible

WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented recently on whether he would potentially return to the ring.

Angle was interviewed by Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling and was asked if he had one more match left in him. Angle told Apter that due to a double knee replacement if he did come back, it would be in a tag team match so he wouldn’t be exposed.

“I don’t think so. I had knee replacements five months ago. I’m good. I think I had a good enough career that I’m very proud of. If it does come to be, it’ll probably be a tag match like Ric Flair did so that I don’t get exposed. I hate to say it, but I’m not exactly the same wrestler I used to be. If I did decide to have a wrestling match, it would be against younger guys that could carry me, and I would make sure it’d be a tag match so I wasn’t exposed. It’s hard to say this right now because I’m basically telling the fans, ‘Hey, I can’t really wrestle anymore, but watch me in my next match.’ But I’m just telling the truth. I’m an honest person. I’m just saying, I’m not like I used to be and never will be, but you know what, maybe down the road, I might do a tag match,” Angle said.

Kurt Angle is a former WWE and TNA World champion, holding each title numerous times. He is considered a legend and one of the greatest of all time by many wrestlers and fans.

Angle officially retired back in 2019 after losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Angle was offered a 10 match deal from AEW which he turned down and he was offered a deal from the WWE which he turned down as well.

He worked for the WWE as a producer following his in-ring retirement at WrestleMania 35 but was released from the company in in April 2020.

Following his release he did return to the WWE to be the special guest referee for the NXT Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher in May of 2020.

You can check out a clip from the interview below: