Kurt Angle and His Daughter Recreate John Cena’s WWE Main Roster Debut Promo

John Cena recently marked the 20th anniversary of his WWE main roster in-ring debut in 2002, on an edition of SmackDown versus Kurt Angle, in which Cena accepted Angle’s open challenge.

Prior to slapping Angle and starting a fight, Cena introduced himself. The former WWE Champion made an appearance on Monday’s Raw and cut a promo in which he thanked the fans for their support and said he wasn’t sure when he will wrestle once more.

Angle posted a cute Instagram video of him and his daughter, Sophia, recreating the scene. Angle stated the following in the post’s caption, which you can view below.

“First! let me explain about my kids, While other daughters want their daddy to play barbie dolls with them, mine asks to recreate their favorite daddy promo with me. Second! My daughter has a mean slap. So you can see why this one is her favorite. Third! They have been waiting for this one for a while, and of course, I had to recreate the Ruthless Aggression Promo in daddy- Sophia style. Forth! My neighbors probably think we are crazy.”

Cena was Angle's choice for his retirement opponent at WrestleMania 35, and Angle has previously indicated his desire to have one more bout with the superstar. That did not occur as Angle was defeated by Baron Corbin.