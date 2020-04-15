Kurt Angle And Lio Rush Thank WWE After Releases

As reported before, WWE has released more than a dozen producers and talents as of this writing, and more cuts are expected to be made as the company continues with coronavirus-related business changes, which are detailed on our main page.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was released from his job as a Producer, while WWE NXT Superstar Lio Rush was also released.

Angle took to Twitter after the announcement thanked WWE for his time with the company.

“I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world. #itstrue,” he wrote.

Rush made a post earlier before the releases were announced, as word came down about the WWE business changes.

“To all of my fellow co workers, whatever happens today or the remainder of this week….just know, we’re all going to be good. [folded hands emoji] Once a family, forever a family. #Wrestling,” Rush wrote, before the announcements.

Rush then issued a statement after his announce was made public. He talked about being proud of his time with WWE, and how it made him who he is today. He also thanked everyone involved and said this won’t be the last we hear of him.

“I want to take this moment to reflect,” Rush wrote after his release. “Reflect on everything that I’ve been through since being employed by the WWE. The journey….. The major downfalls…. The uphill battles… The Triumph… The recovery. I’ve been through so much during my time. I’ve learned, I’ve grown, I’ve adapted, I’ve overcome! Thrown to the wolves emerging leader of a pack. A pack of individuals who look up to me, and admire me as a friend, mentor, role model, and father. I wouldn’t have changed anything in my 3 years here. It has made me the man that I am today. I’ve gotten the opportunity to live out my childhood dream and not only live it, but conquer it. I’ve gotten to be a part of some of the most historic moments in the history of this industry. I’m proud of my work. I’m proud to have been alongside some of the greatest to ever do this. I’m honored to have learned from living legends and future hall of famers. If there’s one thing that I’ve taken away from this experience personally…. It’s to never sell yourself short, always believe in yourself and your abilities and your dream. There have been times when I’ve wanted to give up on my dream and quite frankly on life, but i knew that there was a greater purpose. I knew there was a much greener path ahead and maybe this is that path….. for me. I want to thank the staff and my co workers who have been nothing but generous to me. I want to thank the WWE for giving me the opportunity to make my name a household name, in a industry I’ve loved since I was 5 years old. I want to thank my fans who have stuck by me and supported me through all of the ups and downs and I also would like to thank the ones who have constantly put me down because it lit a fire beneath me that I needed in order to excel in life beyond my wildest dreams. This isn’t the end nor the last you will be hearing the name #LioRush. Thank you [folded hands emoji]”

