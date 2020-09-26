Kurt Angle And Steve Austin Hype Broken Skull Sessions, Asuka And Murphy Birthdays

– WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka turns 39 years old today while RAW Superstar Murphy turns 32 and WWE NXT Superstar Brandi Lauren turns 24.

– Below is a clip of WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Kurt Angle re-forming their band, complete with cowboy hats from 2001, for a quick rendition of “Bingo” to promote the next episode of Broken Skull Sessions. Austin’s interview with Angle will be added to the WWE Network on demand section this Sunday at 10am ET. It will then air on the live stream after WWE Clash of Champions goes off the air.