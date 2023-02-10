Kurt Angle Announced as PFL Challenger Series Celebrity Judge

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has been named a Celebrity Judge for the PFL (Professional Fighters League) Challenger Series.

Angle will serve as a Celebrity Judge for Week 3 of the MMA series, which airs live on Fubo Sports this Friday night from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Angle will be joined by two other judges to judge the heavyweight fights remotely: former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort.

Angle told Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso that he’s always wanted to be involved in MMA and that he’s hoping this is the start of a long-term gig.

“The PFL contacted me, and I’m thrilled about it,” Angle said. “I’m really honored to be a judge. I take pride in being an amateur wrestler, but I’ve also taken a lot of pride in studying the other fields of mixed martial arts. I’ll be judging the heavyweights. This could be the beginning of something I could do long-term. I’ve always wanted to be involved in MMA.”

Angle’s insight is strong, and he has the ability to break down fights in a very understandable manner, according to Barrasso, if his role with the PFL expands.

“People really should check this out on Friday night,” Angle said. “This company is hungry, and all year there are going to be great fights.”