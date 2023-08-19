Kurt Angle Believes GUNTHER Won’t Lose The WWE Intercontinental Title Until WrestleMania 40

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to an episode of his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how Ronda Rousey could have called her shot at SummerSlam.

Angle said, “I thought it was cool. Ronda probably didn’t have to do that. Ronda Rousey probably could call her shots, but whether she wants to win or lose. So I’d imagine this was a team effort between Shayna and Ronda, and Ronda assisted Shayna and got her over moreover than she was. But I think this was a cool, giving spot for Ronda Rousey to be able to, you know, make Shayna a bigger star. You have to give Ronda a lot of credit for that.”

Angle talked about how he thinks “The Ring General” GUNTHER will break The Honky Tonk Man’s WWE Intercontinental Title record and how GUNTHER will not lose his WWE Intercontinental Championship until WrestleMania 40.

“He will be. ’cause I don’t think he will lose till WrestleMania. He’s gonna have a nice long-range, and he deserves it. This kid’s good. He’s solid.”

Angle also talked about Cody Rhodes earning the respect of Brock Lesnar following their match at SummerSlam.

“That’s kind of cool. Yeah. Oh, I mean, Brock’s been bullying him for months, and all of a sudden, he respects him now because he beat him. You know, that’s a pretty cool, you know, moment. I think that you know, Brock is doing that. Brock wouldn’t do that with just anybody, either. He’s, you have to earn his respect to get it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.