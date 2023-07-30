Kurt Angle Believes He’d Be the Greatest Of All Time If He Didn’t Leave WWE In 2006

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including if he had to do everything over again, what would he change:

“This is a really, really difficult question because I don’t regret going to TNA. I absolutely love TNA. I’d love my 11 years there. You know, I probably would have stayed if the money didn’t run out, but I knew it was my time to go back to WWE and I wanted to finish my career where I started. But when I go back, the one thing I would love to change is I wish I didn’t get injured so much because that’s what caused my painkiller problem and then my painkiller problem caused me to leave the WWE because I felt like if I wasn’t gonna leave, I was gonna end up doing something pretty bad, which was overdose on painkillers. So I thought it was right for me to leave, but if I wouldn’t have left the WWE and I would have wrestled there 20 straight years, I really believe to this day I’d be the greatest of all time.”

