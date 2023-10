WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to an episode of his Kurt Angle show podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he thinks IMPACT Wrestling rebranding back to TNA is a great idea.

Angle said, “I think it’s a great idea. I mean, that’s what the fans were into back then. It gives them a feel that they’re coming back, you know? The old-school TNA is coming back and I love that.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.