Kurt Angle Believes It’s A Great Idea For TNA Wrestling To Bring Back The Six-Sided Ring

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to an episode of his Kurt Angle show podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he thinks it is a great idea for TNA Wrestling to bring back the six-sided ring.

Angle said, “I think it’s a great idea. I’ll tell you this, the six-sided ring is a lot faster. Guys are coming off the ropes quicker because it’s a smaller ring. I think that’s why TNA, it’s really action-packed because there’s not a lot of dead time.”

“Okay, when you’re in there, you bounce off the ropes, one step, one-and-a-half steps, and you’re going to step into the opponent that’s going to end up throwing you.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



