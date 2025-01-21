Kurt Angle Believes John Cena Deserves Another World Title Before Retiring

Kurt Angle appeared on the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including John Cena’s retirement plans for 2025 and his potential legacy within WWE. Angle, who has a storied history with Cena, reflected on their shared past and Cena’s illustrious career.

Angle reiterated his previous sentiments that he had hoped Cena would be his retirement opponent at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. However, because he was already involved in a feud with Baron Corbin at the time and didn’t want to extend his in-ring career for another year, he opted to face and put over Corbin in his final match.

When asked about the possibility of inducting Cena into the WWE Hall of Fame, Angle expressed his admiration for Cena while acknowledging that others might also be deserving of the honor:

“Well, I’ll tell you this, there are a lot of people that deserve to induct John. Randy Orton, who was his biggest, I guess, competition, or, you know, his nemesis, but Stephanie McMahon, don’t forget that she’s the one that discovered his rapping ability, and she was a big fan of his. I mean, she really supported him quite often. But no, listen, I’d be honored to induct John Cena.”

Angle also praised Cena’s legacy, highlighting his 16 World Title reigns within WWE and speculating that Cena could add another to his resume before retiring:

“The one thing I want to say about him is that he has shown that he is possibly the greatest WWE superstar of all time, winning 16 World Heavyweight Titles in one company. Ric Flair won 16, but he won them in NWA, WCW, and WWE, and you can’t take that away from him. They were all major promotions, but to do it all in one company makes you that company’s greatest star. And I really believe that he deserves another title before he retires.”

Angle agreed with the idea that Cena might win another World Title in 2025, solidifying his legacy as one of the all-time greats in WWE. With Cena’s retirement looming, fans continue to speculate on how his final year in WWE will unfold and whether he will capture championship gold one last time.

You can check out the interview below: