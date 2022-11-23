Kurt Angle Believes Randy Orton’s Back Surgery Will Save His Career

Randy Orton has been out of action since the May 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Titles in a unification match to The Usos.

Due to a back injury, WWE removed him from television after the match. WWE hoped Orton would be ready for SummerSlam, but his back injury was more serious than expected.

Kurt Angle revealed on the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show that Orton’s back injury was so severe that he needed surgery.

“Your back controls everything. You can’t do anything when your back is hurting. I’ll give you an example. Randy Orton just had surgery on his back. He literally couldn’t do anything, and this surgery is hopefully saving his career. But that’s how much back problems can affect you as a pro wrestler,” Angle said.

