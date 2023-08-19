Kurt Angle Believes Roman Should Break Bruno Sammartino’s Record

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to an episode of his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is unbelievable and since he is almost halfway there WWE might as well have The Tribal Chief break Bruno Sammartino’s title reign record.

Angle said, “He’s unbelievable. Yeah, you’re right, man. This kid is going to; you know what, at this point, they might as well just have him break the whole damn record. Might As well [break Bruno Sammartino’s title reign record as WWE Champion]. He’s almost halfway there. Yeah.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.