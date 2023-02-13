Kurt Angle Believes Rumoured WrestleMania 39 Match Would Be a ‘Test’ for John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including reports of John Cena wrestling Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

Angle said, “I know John Cena is trying to get back at it, and Austin Theory would be a great match for him. He’d be great, great competition. He’d be a great, great test for John Cena, considering he’s an in-ring general.”

Cena competed in his last WrestleMania match in 2020, and it was a cinematic version of the Firefly Fun House match, which he lost to Bray Wyatt. His most recent bout took place on the episode of SmackDown that aired on December 30, and it was a tag team match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn that he and Kevin Owens won.

You can check out the complete podcast below:



